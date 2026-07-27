Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Boro Joins MHA Consultative Panel, Hailed by ABSU

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KOKRAJHAR: Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Boro has become a nominated member of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Home Affairs. The All-Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) hailed his transition to being a member of the consultative committee for the Ministry of Home Affairs.

ABSU president Kwrwmdao Wary conveyed his congratulations to MP Pramod Boro and said that Boro will work with commitment to deliver service with his best capabilities. He also hoped that his membership in the Ministry of Home Affairs would give him new experience towards the management of internal security, border issues, cybercrime, terrorism, narcotics control, the reformation of the criminal justice system, etc.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Boro has donated Rs 1 lakh to the CM’s Relief Fund from his salary for flood-affected people of the state.

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