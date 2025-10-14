Rampant illegal sand mining continues in Loharghat amid allegations of official collusion

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: A serious allegation of large-scale illegal sand mining and transportation has surfaced under the Loharghat Range Office of the West Kamrup Forest Division, with residents accusing forest officials of turning a blind eye to widespread irregularities in the issuance and use of sand transit passes.

A memorandum submitted to Palasbari Co-District Commissioner Rashmi Baruah Gogoi on September 1 brought to light serious allegations of large-scale illegal sand mining under the Loharghat Range Office of the West Kamrup Forest Division.

According to the memorandum, tenders were invited in 2023 for the extraction of around 70,000 cubic meters of sand from Batha No. 2. However, despite the tender process, no individual or party has officially received permission for extraction to date.

In the absence of a valid license holder, the memorandum alleges that an organized sand syndicate has been operating illegally since 2023, reportedly under the patronage of certain officials, including the concerned Range Officer.

The complainants named Jyotish Rabha and Bhaskar Rabha, both residents of Deopani (Gohai Bakara) as the alleged masterminds behind the ongoing illegal sand operations. The memorandum further claimed that these individuals, along with others, have been running a well-established network controlling the extraction and transport of sand without valid permits.

“We have been witnessing the illegal movement of sand trucks daily. Despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken by the range office. This unchecked sand mining is destroying our riverbanks and affecting the local environment,” said one of the signatories to the complaint.

The complainants also stated that large-scale extraction from the riverbed has led to erosion, falling water levels, and severe damage to nearby agricultural land. The sand is allegedly being lifted without proper permits from Gari Lick, Tamulbari ,Bahbari, Jongaguri, and Tetelir Tol ghat, among other locations under the Loharghat range.

“The forest and mining departments have strict rules regarding sand extraction and transport, yet these illegal operations continue freely. It appears that those responsible for monitoring are deliberately ignoring the issue,” said a local resident.

Locals have urged the Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, and State Forest Minister to personally look into the issue and initiate disciplinary action against those involved in issuing illegal transit passes. They have warned that if the government failed to act promptly, they would launch a public agitation to expose the nexus behind the illegal sand trade.

Environmental experts have repeatedly warned that rampant sand mining leads to riverbank collapse, habitat loss, and destruction of aquatic life. However, despite these risks, unregulated mining continues to flourish across several parts of lower Assam, including Palasbari, Mirza and other parts.

