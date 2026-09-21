Rangia Marks World Alzheimer’s Day with Awareness Drive on Early Dementia Diagnosis

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: Today is World Alzheimer’s Day. Along with the rest of the world, World Alzheimer’s Day was observed in Rangia with a day-long programme. In connection with the day, a special programme was organised at Krishna Kanan, located at Barmura village, Digirpar, near Rangia town.

The event was held under the initiative of the Alzheimer’s & Related Disorders Society of India (ARDSI), Guwahati Chapter, in collaboration with the Krishna Kanan Socio-Economic Development Trust, Rangia, headed by Dr. Hitendra Kalita, one of the renowned gynaecologists of Assam.

The core theme for this year’s World Alzheimer’s Day is “The Earlier You Know, The More You Can Do; A Dementia Diagnosis Matters.” The theme emphasises that the sooner dementia or memory-related illnesses are diagnosed, the more effective measures can be taken to help patients.

According to Dr. Hitendra Kalita, the event aimed to raise public awareness about Alzheimer’s and dementia while highlighting the critical importance of timely detection of the disease. A symposium was also held in connection with the day. Dr. Ajaya Mahanta, DM (Neurology), and Dr. Dipesh Bhagabati, MD (Psychiatry), were present as resource persons. An interactive session with the doctors was also held.

Kamrup District Commissioner Debo Kumar Mishra, Kamrup Metro District Commissioner Swapnil Paul, Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Boro, former MP Bhubaneswar Kalita, MLA Bhabesh Kalita and former Army officer Lt. Col. Rana Pratap Kalita, along with other dignitaries, were present at the programme.

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