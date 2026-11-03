Rare Sighting of Tigress with Cubs Signals Conservation Success in Kaziranga

Kaziranga: In an exceptionally rare and heartwarming event, a majestic royal Bengal tigress leading her two young cubs was captured on camera in the Kohora Range of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. The stunning footage, filmed during a recent afternoon safari, has captivated wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists globally.

The video shows the mother tigress confidently navigating a foggy forest trail, with her two small, inquisitive cubs trailing close behind her. One bold cub paused to stare directly at the safari vehicle with wide, curious eyes, while its more reserved sibling briefly peeked from the safety of the lush undergrowth.

"Witnessing a female tiger with her two adorable cubs in the wild was an exceptionally rare, magical, and unforgettable moment," an onlooker shared, describing it as a precious glimpse into the secret life of these magnificent wild cats.

While Kaziranga boasts one of the highest tiger densities in India, spotting a family out in the open is incredibly difficult due to the park’s notoriously tall elephant grass and dense cover. Forest officials noted that the sighting is a testament to the park’s thriving habitat and robust conservation efforts, which have pushed the tiger population past 140 in recent years.

Park authorities and veterinarians emphasized that seeing such healthy, active cubs indicates a safe, undisturbed environment within the core Kohora range. Frontline forest guards have stepped up surveillance in the area to ensure the tiger family remains protected from human interference as the peak tourism season gets underway.