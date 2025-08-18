RBI and banks organize financial awareness campaign in Jorhat

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: A financial awareness campaign was conducted at Rajoi Baduli Phukhuri GP under Jorhat Central Block and at Pub Charigaon GP under North West Jorhat Block on Saturday. The programme was graced by the presence of Sushmita Phukan, Regional Director, RBI, Poonam Chetia, AGM, RBI, Santosh Kumar, LDO, RBI, the Lead District Manager, the PNB Circle Head, Area Manager Crisil Foundation Pradyut Pran Borpujari, along with officials from various banks, Bank Mitras, and CSP operators. The Crisil Foundation’s CFL staff of Baghchung & Titabor presented RBI financial literacy videos on social security schemes, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, fraud prevention, Ombudsman, and digital arrest fraud, which were shown to the public. The entire programme served as an important initiative in spreading financial literacy, with a strong emphasis on e-KYC updation and linkages to social security schemes.

