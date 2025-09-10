Assam News

RBI Careers 2025: 120 Posts Announced, Golden Gateway to India’s Premier Financial Institution

From Assam to All of India: Step Into a Future of Stability, Prestige, and Purpose
RBI Careers 2025: 120 Posts Announced, Golden Gateway to India’s Premier Financial Institution
Published on

Guwahati: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially released its RBI Recruitment 2025 notification, announcing 120 vacancies for various posts including Grade B Officers, Assistants, Legal Officers, IT Officers, and Research Officers. This is a golden opportunity for aspiring candidates from Assam and across India to build a stable and respected career with the country’s central bank.

Name of Posts :

RBI Grade B 2025

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) : General

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) : Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR)

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) : Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM)

No Of Posts:

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) :General 83

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) : DEPR 17

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) : DSIM 20

Eligibility :

1.Graduation with minimum 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD)

OR Post-graduation with minimum 55% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD)

Attempts Allowed: 6 (General category); no limit for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD

2. Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) : DEPR

Age: 21 to 30 years (up to 34 years for PhD holders)

Education:

Master's degree in Economics / Econometrics / Quantitative Economics / Mathematical Economics / Integrated Economics / Finance

With minimum 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD)

3. Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR): DSIM

Age: 21 to 30 years

Education (any one of the following):

Master's degree in Statistics / Mathematical Statistics / Mathematical Economics / Econometrics / Statistics & Informatics

M.Stat. from Indian Statistical Institute

PGDBA (Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics) from ISI Kolkata + IIT Kharagpur + IIM Calcutta

Master's in Mathematics with a 1-year diploma in Statistics

All with minimum 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD)

4. Common Conditions for All Posts:

Must be an Indian citizen (or as per rules for Nepal, Bhutan, Tibetan refugees, etc.)

Age Relaxation:

SC/ST : 5 years

OBC : 3 years

PwBD : 10 to 15 years (depending on category)

M.Phil./Ph.D. : up to 4 years additional relaxation

HOW TO APPLY:

Go to https://www.rbi.org.in.

Navigate to the Opportunities Portal

Click on the “Opportunities@RBI” section on the homepage—this will redirect you to https://opportunities.rbi.org.in

Application Fees:

SC/ST/PWBD: Rs100/-+18%GST

GEN/OBC/EWS:Rs850/-+18%GST

STAFF: NIL

Also Read: https://www.sentinelassam.com/north-east-india-news/mizoram-news/mizoram-governor-launches-rbis-financial-literacy-week-2025

Also Watch:

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com