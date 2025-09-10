RBI Careers 2025: 120 Posts Announced, Golden Gateway to India’s Premier Financial Institution

Eligibility :

1.Graduation with minimum 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD)

OR Post-graduation with minimum 55% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD)

Attempts Allowed: 6 (General category); no limit for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD

2. Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) : DEPR

Age: 21 to 30 years (up to 34 years for PhD holders)

Education:

Master's degree in Economics / Econometrics / Quantitative Economics / Mathematical Economics / Integrated Economics / Finance

With minimum 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD)

3. Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR): DSIM

Age: 21 to 30 years

Education (any one of the following):

Master's degree in Statistics / Mathematical Statistics / Mathematical Economics / Econometrics / Statistics & Informatics

M.Stat. from Indian Statistical Institute

PGDBA (Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics) from ISI Kolkata + IIT Kharagpur + IIM Calcutta

Master's in Mathematics with a 1-year diploma in Statistics

All with minimum 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD)

4. Common Conditions for All Posts:

Must be an Indian citizen (or as per rules for Nepal, Bhutan, Tibetan refugees, etc.)

Age Relaxation:

SC/ST : 5 years

OBC : 3 years

PwBD : 10 to 15 years (depending on category)

M.Phil./Ph.D. : up to 4 years additional relaxation