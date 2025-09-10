RBI Careers 2025: 120 Posts Announced, Golden Gateway to India’s Premier Financial Institution

Guwahati: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially released its RBI Recruitment 2025 notification, announcing 120 vacancies for various posts including Grade B Officers, Assistants, Legal Officers, IT Officers, and Research Officers. This is a golden opportunity for aspiring candidates from Assam and across India to build a stable and respected career with the country’s central bank.
Name of Posts :
RBI Grade B 2025
Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) : General
Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) : Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR)
Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) : Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM)
No Of Posts:
Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) :General 83
Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) : DEPR 17
Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) : DSIM 20
Eligibility :
1.Graduation with minimum 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD)
OR Post-graduation with minimum 55% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD)
Attempts Allowed: 6 (General category); no limit for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD
2. Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) : DEPR
Age: 21 to 30 years (up to 34 years for PhD holders)
Education:
Master's degree in Economics / Econometrics / Quantitative Economics / Mathematical Economics / Integrated Economics / Finance
With minimum 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD)
3. Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR): DSIM
Age: 21 to 30 years
Education (any one of the following):
Master's degree in Statistics / Mathematical Statistics / Mathematical Economics / Econometrics / Statistics & Informatics
M.Stat. from Indian Statistical Institute
PGDBA (Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics) from ISI Kolkata + IIT Kharagpur + IIM Calcutta
Master's in Mathematics with a 1-year diploma in Statistics
All with minimum 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD)
4. Common Conditions for All Posts:
Must be an Indian citizen (or as per rules for Nepal, Bhutan, Tibetan refugees, etc.)
Age Relaxation:
SC/ST : 5 years
OBC : 3 years
PwBD : 10 to 15 years (depending on category)
M.Phil./Ph.D. : up to 4 years additional relaxation
HOW TO APPLY:
Go to https://www.rbi.org.in.
Navigate to the Opportunities Portal
Click on the “Opportunities@RBI” section on the homepage—this will redirect you to https://opportunities.rbi.org.in
Application Fees:
SC/ST/PWBD: Rs100/-+18%GST
GEN/OBC/EWS:Rs850/-+18%GST
STAFF: NIL
