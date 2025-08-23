Reception committee of Sankardev Sangha meets Minister Pijush Hazarika

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The reception committee of the upcoming 95th session of the annual conference of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, which has been scheduled to be held on February 6, 7, and 8 next year at Dhalaibil, met the Cabinet Minister and Guardian Minister of Sonitpur district, Pijush Hazarika, at the office of the Janata Bhawan on Thursdy. The delegates led by Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika and the Working President of the reception committee held a meeting at the Minister’s office and briefed him about the ongoing preparations of the mega event. The Minister assured them of all possible cooperation from the government’s end to make the upcoming event a successful one. The delegation which met the Minister consisted of Working President and Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika, President Prabhakar Barman, Secretary Bipul Bora, Tezpur Zilla Secretary Pradip Ray, Apalak Bhuyan, Arun Bhuyan, and Nitumani Bora.

