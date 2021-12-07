Replace guns with tractor and power tiller: CM Himanta

CM tells ex-rebel members



OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Emphasizing work culture, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday asked all former members of the disbanded National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) to replace guns with tractors and power tillers for the development of the economy of the State and BTR.

Addressing the gathering of ceremonial distribution of financial grant to ex-members of NDFB held at Bodofa Cultural Complex, Kokrajhar on Monday, Dr. Sarma said the historic BTR accord was signed on January 27, 2020 for economic development and since then permanent peace has returned in the region as no fresh violence was witnessed after the accord. He said many mothers have lost their husbands, sons and family members in the prolonged movement in the region. In order to put an end to this suffering, the government has discussed with the ABSU and other democratic organizations to bring permanent peace and stability.

He said the State government has started the rehabilitation process and distribution of cheques for Rs. 4 lakh each is going on. Around four thousand members of former members of the NDFB have been given financial grant of Rs. 4 lakh for their resettlement, he said adding that the government will ensure to provide financial grant to all eligible former rebel members. He also said he will look after the demand made by BTC Deputy Chief Gabinda Chandra Basumatary for financial aid to the persons who supported and worked with the NDFB for financial aid.

"Rs 4 lakh is not a big amount. Be it Rs. 4 crore, it will not work if one does not use it in a proper manner. The members of the NDFB should use the amount properly to meet the purpose," Sarma said adding that one should work with dedication, dignity and respect in their target for self-sufficient. "We must work together to bring economic revolution in the region. We depend on import of meat, fish, egg, rice, piglet, vegetable although we have everything in abundance," he said adding, "We can develop ourselves and become employer if we revive the energy of work culture and work in the field." He said the government was fully responsible for the implementation of all clauses of BTR accord in letter and spirit. He also assured that the government will work for the development of BTR beyond the MoS of BTR.

Sarma said Bodofa UN Brahma worked relentlessly to establish the Bodos as the big race in the world through the movement of non-violence. He appealed all to uphold the peace and integrity and said violence never brings solution but it causes pain only to common people. He further said most of the cases of NDFB members have been withdrawn.

The CEM of BTC Pramod Boro said the prolonged movement has given the Bodos many experiences. The Bodos fought for the rights of self rule, safety and security and development of the region and this movement has brought solution. He said the visit of Chief Minister and other ministers was beyond imagination in the past in a small place like Kokrajhar but nowadays the Prime Minister and Home Minister of India have visited here to take note of grievances and problems of people as the present government has taken up moral responsibility for peace and development of region.

The ADG (SB) of Assam Police Hiren Chandra Nath said as many as 1429 ex-members of NDFB from Kokrajhar, Chirang and Goalpara districts have received the cheques of Rs. 4 lakhs and another 1105 members were given cheques in a distribution ceremony at Tamulpur in Baksa district on Sunday. Till today, 2,774 cadres have been given the financial grant.

