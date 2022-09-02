Review meeting on PM KISHAN held at Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT



GOLAGHAT: Golaghat Deputy Commissioner Dr P Uday Praveen, chaired a meeting at the conference hall of the DC office with the officials of Agriculture department on Thursday. The meeting discussed on the progress of ongoing schemes under the department especially about the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the work on the database being created for quick identification of eligible farmers for the PM-KISAN and other schemes. He asked all concerned to complete the work of data verification and update within a month so that no eligible farmer is deprived of the benefits of the scheme. He stressed removing the names of ineligible farmers receiving benefits under the ambitious scheme of central government in the district.

The meeting was attended by Orpah Baglary, DDC, Dinchengfa Borua, SDO (Civil), Dhansiri, Amlan Phukan, Assistant Commissioner, Ranjit Sarma, District Agriculture Officer, Golaghat, SDO's, ADO's, AEO's & officials concerned. Under PM-KISAN scheme, launched in 2019, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to eligible farmer families payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

