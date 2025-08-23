Rising talents in girl’s volleyball in Bajali seek government support

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: In Bajali, many girls are actively participating in volleyball, but due to the lack of a proper playground and infrastructure, their dreams often remain unfulfilled.

The people of Bajali have appealed for the establishment of a dedicated Girls’ Volleyball Coaching Academy, highlighting the rising interest and potential in the sport among students.

Since 2020, veteran coach Gopeswar Kalita (56 years) has been providing free training to students from economically weaker backgrounds. His initiative has already drawn 160 students, many of them girls, who practice regularly under his guidance. He also provides dresses, balls, shoes, nets, and even bicycles to students who come from long distances for practice.

“So many girls want to learn volleyball, but the absence of a proper playground is a big hurdle. It’s disheartening to see their dreams suffer,” said Gopeswar Kalita with concern.

The locals believe that Bajali has ample scope to produce talented sportspersons if proper facilities are made available. With growing enthusiasm among students, they say a dedicated volleyball field and infrastructure are the need of the hour.

“We see so many students, especially girls, showing interest in volleyball. With the right facilities, they can represent Assam and even the nation,” said Santan Kakati, senior citizen and Principal of Pathsala Senior Secondary.

Students, too, are hopeful. “I want to play at the state level, but we don’t have a proper playground. If we get an academy, our dreams can come true,” said Pranali Das, a young trainee who has already practiced at the national level.

“Sports can change lives. If we get proper support, Bajali will one day produce champions,” said Violina Patgiri, a local resident.

The people of Bajali now look to the authorities with hope that their daughters would soon get a proper academy to chase their dreams.

The students have participated in various state and national-level competitions, including Khel Maharan, where many of them have won medals and championships at the state level. The residents of Bajali appealed to Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sports & Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Gorlosa, and Cabinet Minister, Patacharkuchi MLA Ranjeet Kumar Dass, to kindly look into the matter and take steps for the establishment of a Girls’ Volleyball Coaching Academy in Bajali.

The people of Bajali have requested the authorities to allocate a dedicated playground and infrastructure so that the dreams of more than 160 aspiring players, especially girls from poor families, can be fulfilled.

