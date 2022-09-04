Road mishap claims 3 of same family at Sootea

A CORRESPONDENT



JAMUGURIHAT: In a tragic road accident, three of the same family lost their lives at Sootea on Friday night. The deceased were identified as Toushik Rahman (35), Beauty Rahman (30) and Juheid Rahman (1), residents of Sootea Old Centre. According to information, a total of four members of a family including Toushik Rahman, Beauty Rahman, Juheid Rahman and Tabshum Ara were returning to Sootea from Biswanath Chariali after visiting a doctor. But on their way home, the ill fated I-20 vehicle bearing registration number AS 06 J 1809 collided with a truck bearing registration number AS 22 C 1668 heading towards Dhemaji on NH 15 at Gereki, Sootea at around 9pm. Toushik Rahman, Beauty Rahman and Juheid Rahman succumbed to serious injury on the spot. Severely injured Tabshum Ara was sent to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital immediately who was later referred to GNRC, Guwahati for further treatment. Tabshum Ara, wife of deceased Toushik Rahman is pregnant whose condition is stable at present, stated a family source. The driver and the handyman managed to escape from the accident site leaving the truck aside. A team of Sootea police seized the ill-fated truck.

