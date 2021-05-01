Robbery attempt foiled in Chaliha Nagar, Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TINSUKIA: In a daring broad daylight robbery, four miscreants armed with pistol and sharp weapons barged into the house of Bhimraj Agarwal in Chaliha Nagar, Tinsukia but their attempts were foiled by a neighbourhood woman who created hue and cry after noticing miscreants cornering all the women present in the house into the toilet by brandishing a pistol. Seeing the woman, the robbers fled the scene in a Scorpio parked nearby but not before snatching four mobile phones. The incident has created fear psychosis among the residents of the locality.

