Rongpur Mela Winter Festival 2026 to celebrate Assam’s heritage from Jan 10

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The historic Rang Ghar at Rupahi Pathar in Sivasagar will once again come alive with colours, culture, and tradition as the 'Rongpur Mela Winter Festival' is set to be organized from January 10 to 15, 2026. The festival, aimed at reviving the rich heritage and past glory of ancient Rangpur city, is being organized jointly by the Rongpur Mela Organizing Committee and the Sivasagar District Committee of Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad (TAYPA).

Rangpur, also known as Se-Moon, was founded in 1699 AD by the legendary Ahom king Swargadeo Rudrasingha, who named the city Rangpur to reflect the joy and prosperity associated with its establishment. To add grandeur to royal festivities, Swargadeo Rudrasingha had constructed a two-storeyed wooden Rang Ghar at Rupahi Pathar, from where the king, nobles and common people used to witness various animal fights. Later, between 1746 and 1754 AD, Swargadeo Pramatta Singha converted the wooden structure into the present pucca Rang Ghar, which is recognized as Asia's first amphitheatre-cum-sports pavilion.

With the objective of preserving this historical legacy, the Rongpur Mela has been organized every year since 2011 on the first day of Magh in the Assamese calendar. The upcoming edition marks the 15th consecutive year of the festival.

The Rongpur Mela Winter Festival 2026 will feature a variety of traditional games and competitions, including martial arts, tug of war, dhup khel, kari khel, wrestling, and other indigenous sports. Cultural programmes representing various tribes and communities of Assam and North East India will also be a major attraction.

The organizers stated that the primary aim of the festival was to showcase the cultural harmony, social fabric and heritage of Sivasagar district and Assam as a whole, while ensuring that traditional sports and customs were not lost to oblivion.

