Rotary Club of Tinsukia inaugurated 2nd human milk bank of Assam

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TINSUKIA: The Rotary Club of Tinsukia inaugurated the 2nd human milk bank of Assam at Dey's Nursing Home (Bhola Medical). This milk bank is the first of its kind in upper Assam and only second in the North Eastern region. Dr MS Konwar said this milk bank was a gift from Rotary Foundation under Global Grant no GG1989117 and a project jointly launched by RI District 3240 India and RI District 5240 USA. The milk bank was inaugurated recently by Rotary District Governor of RI district 3240, Shubhashish Chatterjee, along with president ManojGoel, DGE Dr MS Konwar, Chairman of milk bank PDG Dr KR Dey and other distinguished rotarians and paramedics of Dey's Nursing Clinic.

The lactating mothers who have excess milk will donate in fully hygienic conditions after which milk will be pasteurised. Milk bank will be beneficial for preterm babies and sick mothers who can't breast feed their babies. This milk bank when fully functional will be available for service 24 hours, informed Dr KR Dey.

