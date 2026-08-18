Rowta Opens New Chapter in Civic Governance with First Municipal Board Oath Ceremony at Bathou Temple

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a significant development for Rowta, the newly constituted Rowta Municipal Board formally came into existence with its first oath-taking ceremony held at the Bathou Temple premises in Rowta on Monday.

Noted social worker Sansuma Basumatary took oath as the Chairperson of the civic body, while Bijendra Brahma was sworn in as Vice-Chairperson. The newly elected ward commissioners also took oath during the ceremony, marking the beginning of Rowta's first municipal administration. The newly elected ward representatives include Sonla Basumatary, Nantu Sen, Dayashree Brahma, Sonathi Brahma, Mridul Deuri, Diganta Saharia, Rekha Devi, Manilal Boro and Francis Kujur.

The ceremony was attended by Cabinet Minister Charan Boro, BTC Executive Member Mun Mun Brahma, Bhergaon MLA Maheswar Brahma and former Mazbat MLA Rakeshwar Brahma, besides office-bearers of the BPF and BJP from Udalguri district.

Representatives of several organisations, including the AASU, ABSU, ATTSA, AASAA, Gorkha organisations and the Bengali Federation, were also present.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Charan Boro urged the newly formed municipal board to treat the problems faced by the people of Rowta as challenges and work with commitment to resolve them. He assured his cooperation for the overall development of the town and said he would work in coordination with the municipal representatives.

BTC Executive Member Mun Mun Brahma said the formation of the municipal board had opened a new chapter for Rowta, bringing fresh opportunities for development, progress and improved civic services. She expressed hope that the new civic body would work with dedication, transparency and accountability to make Rowta cleaner, better organised and more prosperous.

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