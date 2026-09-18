Sadiya CDC reviews Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan, orders diya lighting to mark PM Modi’s birthday

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: A meeting on the Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan was held on Thursday at the Office of the Co-District Commissioner (CDC) of Sadiya, with Sindhu N Raghavan, Co-District Commissioner, in the chair. The meeting was attended by the BDOs, GP secretaries, and other concerned officials and representatives.

During the meeting, the CDC issued necessary instructions for the lighting of an earthen diya at all offices and PMAY-G households as part of the celebrations marking the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 25 years of his public service to the nation.

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