Saraighat Bridge Bottleneck Sparks Concerns Over Assam’s Rail Expansion Plans

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Any positive indication from Delhi regarding the construction of two new railway lines is a matter of happiness and hope. However, while welcoming such developments, there is also a need to ask how the proposed new lines will cross rivers and whether the existing bottlenecks in Assam's railway network will be addressed simultaneously.

The Saraighat railway bridge remains a major bottleneck for train operations in the region. Railway authorities are well aware of the difficulties faced when trains approaching from both directions have to cross the bridge, while limited platform availability at Kamakhya and Guwahati stations further complicates train movement. As a result, trains are often detained for long periods at different stations.

The issue is not merely about constructing new railway lines but also about ensuring adequate infrastructure to make effective use of them. Platform capacity, river crossings, railway bridges, and congestion around major stations must form part of the planning process.

According to the railway passenger advocates raising these issues, the effort to secure better railway connectivity for Assam has been continuing since the early days of the Manas National Park initiative in 1992.

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