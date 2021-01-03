Scootys distributed among meritorious girl students across Assam

CORRESPONDENTS



LAKHIMPUR: The ceremonial function for the distribution of the Dr. Banikanta Kakati Award was held in Lakhimpur district on Saturday. As per initiative of the Government of Assam, an electric Scooty was given to each of the girl students of the district who secured first division in the Higher Secondary final exam in 2020, as Dr. Banikanta Kakati award under the Pragyan Bharati scheme.

The ceremonial function on the occasion was organized at Lakhimpur District Library auditorium under the management of the Higher Education Department. It began with a chorus song performed by the students of Sangeet Kanan, Lakhimpur. ADC Sampriti Goswami delivered the welcome address in the programme while Dr. Suresh Kumar Dutta, the Nodal Officer of Higher Education, Lakhimpur district-cum-coordinator of the scheme, explained the objectives of the programme. In connection, Dr. Suresh Dutta, who is also the Principal of Panigaon OPD College, called upon the awardee students to use the Scooty as a resource in productive academic activities and to shape themselves to be human resource in the true sense. He stated that a total of 816 girl students of the district out of 22,245 of the State, had received the Dr. Banikanta Kakati Award as recognition of their excellent performance in the exam.

State Public Health and Engineering Department Minister Rihon Daimary graced the occasion as chief guest. He formally conferred the award to five students of the district in the programme. The minister said that the awardee students should regard the award as a source of inspiration and encouragement to go ahead in their life with excellence, though the Scootys were given away to them as an initiative undertaken for women empowerment. In connection, he appreciated Lakhimpur to be advanced in the academic aspect as a total of 816 students of the district, out of 22,245 across the State, would receive the Dr. Banikanta Kakati Award. The minister also laid stress on the all-round development of the students to build a progressive society.

GOLAGHAT: Under the aegis of the Higher Education Department of Assam and in association with the Golaghat district administration, Scootys were distributed among meritorious girl students in Golaghat on Saturday.

Under Pragyan Bharti Scheme, the Bani Kanta Kakoty Award was given away. As part of the award, Scootys were distributed among girl students who had shown outstanding result in the Higher Secondary final exam. A ceremony was held on the occasion at Debraj Roy College in Golaghat where State Agriculture Minister Atul Bora was present as chief guest.

On Saturday, five meritorious girls from Golaghat received Scootys. They are Anwesha Kashyap from Golaghat Jatiya Mahavidyalaya, Prapti Baruah from Furkating Junior College, Kanchulika Bora from Radiant College Dergaon, Nazleen Shah and Barsha Rani Hazarika from Golaghat Jatiya Mahavidyalaya. Total 743 girl students from Golaghat district have been enlisted in this award scheme.

In the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Bivash Chandra Modi, ADC Raktim Baruah, Inspector of Schools, Golaghat, Dr Sameeran Bora, Principal of DR College, along with several other distinguished guests were present.

TEZPUR: State Water Resources Minister Keshab Mahanta on Saturday ceremonially distributed Scooty keys to five meritorious girl students of Sonitpur district as part of the Dr. Banikanta Kakati Award under the Pragyan Bharati scheme launched by the Government of Assam.

The programme organized jointly by the Department of Education and Sonitpur district administration was attended by Tezpur MLA and former Education Minister Brindabon Goswami, MLA of Sootea, Padma Hazarika, Deputy Commissioner Manvendra Pratap Singh and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Keshab Mahanta thanked the Sarbananda Sonowal led-government for taking up such a scheme for the welfare of the girl students. He also spoke at length about various similar schemes taken up by the present government for the welfare of the girl students covering beneficiaries from tea-garden and char areas as well.

JAMUGURIHAT: The Dr. Banikanta Kakati Award distribution ceremony, organized by the higher education department of the Government of Assam in association with the Biswanath district administration, was held at Kamala Kanta Khetra, Biswanath Chariali on Saturday.

A total of 538 girl students of Biswanath district who passed the Higher Secondary final examination in first division, were awarded with a Scooty under the Pragyan Bharati scheme initiated by the Higher Education department, Government of Assam.

State Handloom and Textile Minister Ranjit Dutta lit the ceremonial lamp at the beginning of the award distribution ceremony. Pramod Borthakur, the MLA of Biswanath, and Diganta Ghatowar addressed the gathering. Inaugurating the Scooty distribution function as chief guest, Ranjit Dutta briefed about various schemes initiated by the education department of the State Government. He said, "The award initiated by the State Government will create a healthy competition among the girl students. The healthy competitive environment will definitely bring a change in the educational sector of the State in the days to come."