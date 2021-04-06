Scribes stage protests in Dongkamukam over Minister Pijush Hazarika's 'threat'

A CORRESPONDENT



DONGKAMUKAM: A protest was staged by members of the West Karbi Anglong Committee of the Assam Journalist Union in collaboration with Greater Dongkamukam Press Union (GDPU) at Dongkamukam Assistant Revenue Office (ARO), West Karbi Anglong, condemning Minister Pijush Hazarika for allegedly threatening a scribe over phone recently.

They later submitted a memorandum to the Election Commissioner of Assam, through ARO Dongkamukam Dilip Teron, demanding arrest of the accused and to provide security to the journalist.

