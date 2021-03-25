Second level of randomization of EVM/VVPATs conducted in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT



BONGAIGAON: The second level of randomization of EVMs and VVPATs for allocation of polling stations in 32-Bongaigaon LAC was carried out on Wednesday at 11 am at the conference hall, DC's office, Bongaigaon in presence of General Observer Shashi Bhushan Kumar, District Election Officer and Returning Officer, 32-Bongaigaon LAC, Dr. MS Lakshmi Priya, contesting candidates and representatives of political parties.

The randomization was done through the EVM Management System after which all EVMs (which includes Ballot Unit and Control Unit) and VVPAT machines were allotted to individual polling stations located in 32- Bongaigaon LAC. Against 260 polling stations of the LAC, 316 Ballot Units, 316 Control Units and 343 VVPATs were randomized, out of which 56 Ballot Units, 56 Control Units and 83 VVPATs were allocated for reserved category.

