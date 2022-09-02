'Secure land of Assam from encroachment across border'

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: Four students' organizations in Lakhimpur district on Thursday have expressed that they will not tolerate the massive encroachment by people of the State of Arunachal Pradesh upon the land of Assam belonging to Lakhimpur district. They have also expressed that they will not approve of giving up of the land Assam to the neighbouring State.

The Lakhimpur district units of All Assam Students' Union (AASU), Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), All Gorkha Students' Union (AGSU) and Thengal Kachari Students' Union (TKSU) have taken this stand regarding the vexed Assam-Arunachal Pradesh Inter-State border dispute. Regarding the issue, which is sensitive to both States, these organizations held a joint discussion event on Thursday at Swahid Bhawan, the office of the Lakhimpur district AASU. Representing their own organizations, Lakhimpur district AASU president Simanta Neog, general secretary Swaraj Sankar Gogoi, adviser Sanjib Konwar, central committee organizing secretary Pulok Borah, executive member Dhanmoni Dutta, TMPK assistant general secretary Bijit Payeng, AGSU assistant general secretary Juvaraj Katuwal, education secretary Kumar Tamang were present in the discussion event.

In the event, the organizations took resolution regarding their stand in connection with the vexed issue. Later, the organizations jointly submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma through the Deputy Commissioner of Lakhimpur. Through the memorandum, the organizations alleged that the people from Arunachal Pradesh, with the help of their native administration, had been encroaching upon the land of Assam violating the order issued by the Supreme Court suggesting to maintain status quo regarding Assam-Arunachal Pradesh inter-State boundary.

"At a time when talk between the Governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh is going on in order to settle the border dispute, the people of Arunachal Pradesh are encroaching upon the new areas under reserve forests in Lakhimpur with an aggressive attitude. But it is observed that the Forest Department has not initiated any step to check the encroachment," the memorandum stated. Through the memorandum, while expressing their stand regarding the issue, organizations demanded the Chief Minister to secure the land of Assam completely from encroachment.

