Seminar on 'Mystery of Mayong and Purity: Pollution through Population'

GUWAHATI: Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation NE Chapter organized a national seminar in collaboration with Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Samiti Morigaon District on 'Mystery of Mayong and Purity: Pollution through Population' at Burha Mayong Janajati Middle and High School on Sunday.



This national seminar is organized to explore the prehistory of modern times of Mayong and further to explore and examine whether pollution through population exists in this famous place of Mayong.

It is to be noted that Mayong along with Pragjyotishpura (the ancient name of Assam) find place in many epics, including the Mahabharata. Chief Ghatotkacha of Kachari Kingdom took part in the Great Battle of Mahabharata with his magical powers. The pre-history and history of Mayong to be explored as part of Bharatiya Darshan which always shows the path of a holistic life syncing with the Mother Nature so it finds its purity.

Another facet is human population, which is not growing at par along with other animal kingdom. In addition, the land mass, water, forests and other resources are limited to accommodate this impact of excessive growth of population. This lead to give rise to pollution to the Mother Nature and to the human being as well, stated a release.

Also Read: Seminar on career counseling held in Gohpur's Chaiduar College

Also Watch: Biswanath Chariali: 5 Stolen Bikes Recovered in 24 Hours







