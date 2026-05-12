Senior Citizens’ Association Mid-Term Session Held at DSXX Bhawan, Doomdooma

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The mid-term session of the Senior Citizens’ Association, Doomdooma, was held with enthusiasm and dignity at the Doomdooma Sakha Xahitya Xabha (DSXX) Bhawan on Sunday, where international agricultural scientist Dr Arun Kumar Pathak noted was felicitated for his immense contribution to agricultural research and rice variety development in Assam.

Speaking on the future of agriculture, Dr Pathak observed that robotics, drones, and modern technological innovations were poised to bring major transformations to farming practices in the coming years. Senior journalist and social worker Dhiren Deka, a classmate of Dr Pathak, spoke on the occasion and highlighted the scientist’s deep connection with Assam’s agrarian culture. He also noted that many of the rice varieties developed by Dr Pathak carried names associated with Assamese culture and geography.

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