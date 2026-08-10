Senior citizens’ Rail Sabha in Nalbari urges halt station at Paikarkuchi

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A special “Rail Sabha” was organised among senior citizens at the premises of Paikarkuchi Hari Mandir (Pandarthan) on Sunday, demanding the construction of a halt railway station at Paikarkuchi in East Nalbari, between Nalbari and Ghograpar. The meeting was organised at the initiative of the Nalbari Rail Passengers Association.

Senior citizens and railway passengers attending the meeting expressed their grievances over the lack of adequate railway services in the area. They said that although a railway division has been formed, people in several parts of the region continue to be deprived of convenient railway services. They therefore demanded the construction of a halt station at Paikarkuchi for the benefit of the local population.

The meeting was conducted by Ajit Kumar Bhagawati, president of the Nalbari Rail Passengers’ Association. by Nalbari Rail Passengers’ Association president Ajit Kumar Bhagawati. Association secretary Dipankar Sharma, vice-president Rajib Lochan Borthakur, senior citizen Daksh Barman, retired headmaster Phanidhar Deka, former forest officer Hiranya Kumar Sharma, and Panchayat president Arbind Barman, along with more than 50 senior citizens, were present at the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, the senior citizens pointed out that in several parts of the country, including Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, railway stations are located at relatively short intervals. They argued that Paikarkuchi, situated between Nalbari town and Ghograpar and having several facilities and a significant population in the surrounding areas of East Nalbari, is suitable for the construction of a halt station. The participants said that a halt station at Paikarkuchi would provide significant relief to residents of the wider East Nalbari area. Senior citizens, students, employees and regular railway passengers in particular would benefit from easier access to train services, they said.

The gathering unanimously reiterated the demand for a halt station at Paikarkuchi and urged the concerned railway authorities and the government to take necessary steps for its construction in the interest of the people.

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