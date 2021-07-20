GUWAHATI: Senior IPS Officer Rounak Ali Hazarika, suspended for making numerous visits abroad since joining APS, without any prior permission from the Home Department of Assam Government.

A notification by the Governor of Assam states, "Whereas report has been received that Rounak Ali Hazarika, IPS had undertaken many foreign visits since 2011,

Whereas Rounak Ali Hazarika, IPS had never obtained prior permission from the Home Department, Government of Assam for numerous visits abroad since his joining the Assam Police Service (APS) cadre in the year 1992 till date,

And whereas on the above ground of flouting of Government guidelines on several occasions and gross misconduct a disciplinary proceeding against Rounak Ali Hazarika, IPS is necessary;

Now, therefore, the Governor of Assam, in the exercise of powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-rule (i) of rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.1969, hereby places the said Sri Rounak All Hazarika, IPS under suspension with immediate effect.

It is further ordered that during the period that this order shall remain in force. The Headquarters of Rounak Ali Hazarika shall be the office of Director General of Police and the said Sri Rounak Ali Hazarika shall not leave the said Headquarters without obtaining the permission of the undersigned."

