Seven passengers dead, 14 injured in road mishap near Sapatgram of Dhubri district

A Correspondent



DHUBRI: Seven passengers died on the spot when a Dhubri-bound bus coming from Tulshibil near Sapatgram of Dhubri district, collided head-on with a truck at Chataguri under Bogribari Police Station of Kokrajhar district at around 10.30am on Sunday. Fourteen people were injured and they were immediately shifted to Dhubri Civil Hospital, of which three seriously injured were referred to GMCH.

According to police, 29 passengers were travelling in the bus and all the eight passengers who sustained minor injuries, were safely rescued from the bus by breaking the door and windows. News of the mishap sent a shock wave in Dhubri and Kokrajhar districts.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the loss of lives in the tragic road accident. In a statement the Chief Minister expressed profound grief on the death of the persons in the road accident and conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family members. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.