Seventh edition of ‘Bani’ unveiled at Biswanath Xahitya Xabha’s cultural homage to Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Under the aegis of the Biswanath Chariali Branch Xahitya Xabha, the first death anniversary of beloved artist Zubeen Garg was observed on Saturday with tributes and cultural programmes. Teacher Minakshi Devi lit the ceremonial lamp, while social worker Rishabh Hazarika offered floral tributes. The meeting at the Xahitya Xabha Bhawan auditorium was chaired by branch president Khira Kalita and began with the Xahitya Xabha anthem performed by artists from the Biswanath District unit of the Assam Recitation and Culture Council. The programme, anchored by branch secretary Surya Bora, also witnessed the release of the seventh edition of the branch’s mouthpiece, Bani, by Biswanath District Xahitya Xabha president and writer Mahendra Gogoi. Edited by poet-writer Chandra Luitel, the 170-page publication features writings by local authors and poets, along with established writers from Assam. Chief guest Apurva Phukan, writer and working president of the Lummer Dai Research and Study Centre, Asam Xahitya Xabha, highlighted Zubeen Garg’s life and personality and praised the initiative.

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