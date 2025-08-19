Severe erosion in Dibrugarh’s Maijan threatens dyke and key government offices

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Brahmaputra’s aggressive current has triggered severe erosion in the Maijan area of Dibrugarh, with large stretches of land being swallowed by the river in recent days. The erosion, which began on August 10, has now taken a destructive turn, forcing several families to shift their belongings to safer places.

The situation has become alarming as the riverbank erosion has approached dangerously close to the embankment dyke and key offices, including the headquarters of the water resources department. The newly-established Chief Minister’s Secretariat is also not very far from the affected area, raising further concerns.

In response, the water resources department has deployed geo-bags and porcupine structures to check the erosion. However, locals fear that these measures were only temporary, as strong currents continue to wash them away.

Residents and local organizations have voiced deep frustration, noting that despite repeated promises by successive governments, no permanent and scientific solution had been implemented to tackle Dibrugarh’s long-standing erosion crisis.

Erosion has posed a constant threat to Dibrugarh town, with vulnerable areas such as Maijan, Mohanaghat, Koylaghat, Kacharighat, and Puja Ghat witnessing repeated damage in recent years.

Public demand has grown louder for a permanent, scientific solution to safeguard the town from this recurring menace.

Also Read: Assam: Massive erosion by Golandi River; over thousand bighas of farmland lost

Also Watch: