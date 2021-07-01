Shekhar Mehta takes charge as president of Rotary International

STAFF CORRESPONDENT



DIBRUGARH: Rotary International is an international service organization whose stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world. Started on February 23, 1905, in Chicago, U.S.A, the organization has over 35,000 member clubs worldwide, with a membership of 1.2 million.

Shekhar Mehta took charge as the President of Rotary International on July 1 and will hold office till June 30, 2022. He is the 4th Indian who has adorned the post of President in 116 years history of Rotary International.

Shekhar Mehta is a member of Rotary Club of Kolkata, Mahanagar, born in 1959. An alumnus of St. Xavier's College, Kolkata and Masters in Commerce, he is also a qualified Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant and Company Secretary. He heads the Skyline Group engaged in Real Estate Development in different parts of India. Besides other assignments, he has served as a trustee of Shelter Box (UK) and also of Operation Eyesight India, a Canada-based organization.

Shekhar Mehta started Saving Little Hearts, a pediatric heart surgery programme. Through this he has done more than 2,500 heart surgeries for children from across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and African Countries. He is instrumental in starting The Rotary India Literacy Mission (RILM), which aims to work towards total literacy and quality education in India.

Rotary International has seven focus areas - Peace building and Conflict Prevention, Disease Prevention and Treatment, Water and Sanitation Hygiene, Maternal and Child Health, Basic Education and Literacy, Economic and Community Development and Supporting the environment. Besides these, he will greatly emphasize on empowering girls. Shekhar Mehta is the recipient of the highest awards of Rotary International and The Rotary Foundation, besides other awards. His spouse Rashi Mehta is a social worker and a stage artist who has performed in socially relevant plays across India.

Also Read: Rotary club distributes PPE kits among journalists in Bongaigaon







