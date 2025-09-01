Shocking: Assam Youth Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances in Thailand

Rangia: Amir Hamza, a young man from Rangia in Assam, died under mysterious circumstances during a trip to Thailand.

Hamza travelled to Thailand on August 28 with his friend Neel Kashyap. His family was informed of his death on the evening of August 31, when Kashyap video-called them and showed the body.

Relatives claimed to have noticed suspicious marks on his face and neck, fuelling suspicion that Hamza may have been murdered. They have appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to set up an inquiry board and ensure a thorough investigation.The family also expressed anguish over the lack of clarity regarding the transportation of Hamza’s body back to Assam.

One of the relatives said they are in touch with Thai officials for further details.