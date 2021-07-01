Sibsagar Commerce College observes 53rd foundation day

OUR CORRESPONDENT



SIVASAGAR: The 53rd foundation day of Sibsagar Commerce College, Sivasagar was observed in the college premises on Wednesday in presence of a limited gathering of students, faculty members and guests by distributing hand sanitizers and masks to needy people.

Dr. Saumar Jyoti Mahanta, Principal of Sibsagar Commerce College, distributed hand sanitizers, and masks among the people of Baniyabari campus and Betbari Sumonisuk. With the help of National Service Scheme flagship, the programme was followed by a speech by Dr. Saumar Jyoti Mahanta on COVID awareness and following COVID protocol.

Earlier, the programme began with flag hoisting by Dr. Mahanta in the college premises, which was followed with a few words by Prof. Ratul Dutta on the chronicles of the college.

