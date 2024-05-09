Silchar: Congress, BJP fight over apex court’s Doloo stance

Silchar: The Congress and BJP in Silchar engaged themselves in a war of words over the recent directives of the Supreme Court on the proposed greenfield at Doloo tea estate. On Monday, the division bench of the apex court led by the Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud criticized the National Green Tribunal for rejecting a petition challenging the uprooting of more than 41 lakh tea plants at the garden without conducting any Environmental Impact Assessment. The apex court further directed the State government to maintain status quo at the site till they file the Environmental Impact Assessment report.

Taking a dig at outgoing MP Dr Rajdeep Roy, the Cachar Congress alleged that the acquisition was done by ruling party leaders to take hold of the land of the Doloo tea garden in the pretext of greenfield airport. “How could a government uproot lively tea plants spread over acres after acres without the most essential Environmental Impact Assessment Survey,” Abhijit Paul, the district Congress president asked in a press meet. He said, the apex court directives had rightly unveiled the ulterior motive of the ruling party leaders. “Dr Rajdeep Roy owes an answer to the people of the valley, and particularly to the displaced labourers of Doloo,” Paul said.

The BJP district president Bimalendu Roy, on the other hand, argued that the apex court had not at all stopped the project, it had only asked the State government to furnish the Environmental Impact Assessment survey report, which the government would definitely place at proper time. Roy further added that the Balacherra-Harangajo stretch of the east west corridor was stalled for decades during the Congress regime as the forest clearance was not released. The local BJP leaders argued that the Supreme Court had penalized the government which itself proved that the project was not at all stalled permanently.

