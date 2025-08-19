Silchar Municipal Body Tightens Rules at Sadarghat to Prevent Immersion Risks

Silchar: In a bid to prevent accidents and ensure order at one of Silchar’s busiest immersion sites, the Silchar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has enforced strict new regulations for idol immersions at Sadarghat.

According to the directive issued by newly appointed SMC Commissioner Srishti Singh, IAS, idol immersions will now only be permitted between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., except during Durga Puja and Kali Puja when special arrangements will be made. Importantly, prior approval from the competent authority will be mandatory for every immersion. The rules come into force with immediate effect.

Commissioner Singh underlined the need to combine cultural traditions with public safety. “The immersion ghat is not just a place of devotion, but also a space where the safety of citizens cannot be compromised. By introducing fixed timings and ensuring prior approval, we are creating a framework where faith and safety coexist,” she said.

SMC officials said the order follows repeated incidents of drowning at the ghat in recent times and aligns with earlier recommendations made by the Cachar district administration. The civic body has also decided to run awareness drives among puja committees and residents to ensure smooth implementation.

The move has drawn positive reactions from residents, who said the lack of regulation in the past had led to several unfortunate incidents. Many welcomed the initiative as “long overdue,” describing it as a strong step towards safer immersion practices.

With this measure, Commissioner Singh has made a decisive start to her tenure, signalling that citizen welfare and safety will remain at the centre of Silchar’s civic governance.