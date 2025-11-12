Silchar: Retired principal detained over social media comment on Delhi blast

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Silchar police on Tuesday detained one Nazrul Islam Barbhuiyan for making an objectionable comment on social media regarding the blast in Delhi that left at least 10 persons dead.

Additional SP Rajat said that Nazrul Islam Barbhuiya of Durgapur, Rongpur, was a retired Principal of Banskandi NMHS School. Barbhuiyan had written a comment on the news of the Delhi Blast on social media saying 'election is coming ahead' and tried to politicize the matter related to national security. Police registered a suo moto case and detained him to ascertain whether his comment had any motives.

