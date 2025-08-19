Silchar Roads to Undergo Major Revamp Under MMNPNA, Night-Time Traffic Restrictions Announced

Silchar: The Public Works Roads Department (PWRD), Silchar Territorial Road Sub-Division, has announced night-time traffic restrictions on two important city roads Kamala Road and Panchayet Road to facilitate large-scale infrastructure development under the state government’s flagship Mukhya Mantrir Nagariya Pakipath Nirman Aachani (MMNPNA) project for 2023-24.

According to an official notification issued by Assistant Executive Engineer S.U. Barbhuiya, vehicular movement on the two stretches will remain barred from 11:00 PM to 6:00 AM daily starting August 18, 2025, until further notice.

Kamala Road will undergo complete reconstruction, while Panchayet Road will see extensive improvements, including replacement of old ICBP stretches, construction of RCC cover drains, and a guard wall to enhance road safety. These works are expected to provide a significant upgrade to Silchar’s urban road and drainage network once completed.

Authorities acknowledged that the restrictions may cause inconvenience to commuters and residents but stressed that the night-time schedule has been carefully planned to reduce daytime disruption. “Inconvenience caused thereby is very much regretted,” the notification stated, appealing for public cooperation during the construction phase.

The projects are part of Cachar district’s broader efforts to modernize urban road infrastructure and are expected to ensure smoother and safer mobility for citizens in the long run.