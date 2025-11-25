Silchar traders urge government to reconsider elevated corridor route due to business threat

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Four traders associations of Silchar have urged the government to reconsider the proposed elevated corridor between Capital point to Rangirkhari arguing that such construction would virtually jeopardize the entire business hub of the city. Maintaining that the last week's citizens meet, convened by the district administration and attended by the Barak Valley Development Department Minister Kaushik Rai, MP Kanad Purkayastha, and MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, did not take cognizance of the issues they had outlined in a memorandum, traders in a press conference said that they had every doubt whether the proposed flyover would be able to mitigate the acute traffic problem.

"Roads of Silchar, particularly between Central Road to Rangirkhari are extremely narrow. Construction of an elevated corridor will further make this prime road narrower which will result in more and more traffic congestion," they argued, and that the business establishments would suffer major losses as most of them would face destruction of their premises. Pointing out these arguments, the traders requested the government to reconsider the construction of the flyover on this route and suggested the authority to change the alignment.

Earlier, in the citizens' meeting held last week, Minister Rai assured the trading community that the elevated corridor would in no manner hamper their business. However, he further made it clear that the proposed flyover would be constructed on the mentioned route as the entire city faced extreme traffic problems which originated from the road.

