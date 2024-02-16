Silpi Divas in Assam: Significance, History and Celebration of a Cultural Legacy

Silpi Divas, a revered cultural occasion observed in Assam, commemorates the renowned artist Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, affectionately called "Rupkonwar." Held annually on October 17th, this event honours Agarwala's significant impact on Assamese literature, music, and cinema. Born in 1903, Jyoti Prasad Agarwala was a pioneering figure whose diverse talents enriched Assam's cultural heritage. As a poet, playwright, composer, and filmmaker, he left an enduring legacy in Assamese art and culture.
Despite being a Marwari from Rajasthan, Jyoti Prasad Agarwala was deeply rooted in Assamese culture, reflecting his profound connection to the land despite his ancestors' migration to Assam from Rajasthan in 1811. His passion for Assamese culture fueled his creative endeavours, shaping the trajectory of performance art in the region. The music and film industry in Assam owe much of their development to his pioneering spirit and innovative contributions.
Silpi Divas serves as a platform to celebrate his contributions and inspire future generations to embrace and safeguard Assamese cultural traditions. The festivities include cultural programs, musical performances, theatrical shows, and film screenings featuring Agarwala's works.
Additionally, seminars, workshops, and exhibitions are organised to delve into his life and artistic legacy. Through Shilpi Divas, Assam pays homage to one of its most esteemed cultural figures, ensuring that Jyoti Prasad Agarwala's legacy continues to inspire and resonate with people across the state and beyond.
Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala found inspiration in the works of renowned playwrights such as T.S. Eliot, Henrik Ibsen, Bernard Shaw, and John Galsworthy. By integrating the elaborate stage directions, settings, and backgrounds characteristic of Western dramatists like Ibsen, he revolutionised the conventions of Assamese theatre. There are suggestions that Galsworthy served as a model for Karengar Ligiri's realistic stage design.
Upon settling in Tezpur in 1934, he established the Chitaraban Studio on the Bholaguri Tea Estate. His debut film, "Joymoti," an Assamese production, premiered in 1935, marking him as the state's pioneering filmmaker. In 1937, he inaugurated a cinema named "Junaki" in Tezpur. His subsequent film, 'Indramalati,' released in 1939, enjoyed immense popularity at the time.
Moreover, he played a pivotal role in resurrecting Asomiya, a newspaper that had been suppressed in 1944. Several of his literary works cater to a younger audience as well, including plays like Lobhita, Karengar Ligiri, and Rupalim.
Jyoti Prasad Agarwala also left behind a remarkable body of poetry. Many of the 300 songs attributed to him feature original musical compositions, collectively known as Jyoti Sangeet. Over time, this compilation evolved into a distinct musical genre in Assam. In 1961, government officials proposed the establishment of India's inaugural public sector studio on the outskirts of Guwahati as a homage to Jyotiprasad. This studio was christened “Jyoti Chitrabon."
The event was centrally celebrated in Tezpur, located in Sonitpur district, under the supervision of the State Directorate of Cultural Affairs, in collaboration with the Sonitpur district administration.
The Artists Award (Silpi Bota) for the year 2024 was bestowed upon distinguished artist Manisha Hazarika, along with seven other notable individuals recognized for their substantial contributions to the Assamese socio-cultural and literary spheres.
Three national accolades for 2023, namely the Gopinath Bordoloi Award for National Integration, Krishna Kanta Handique Award, and Sukapha Award, were granted to prominent figures including journalist Dhirendra Nath Chakravarty, scholar Dr. Pradipjyoti Mahanta, and journalist and author Dhirendra Nath Bezbaruah, respectively.
Actress Chetana Das, journalist Prashanta Baruah, social worker Dr. Malati Baruah, and folk artist Jagadish Barman were honoured with Natasurjya Phani Sarma Award, Dr. Birendra Kumar Bhattacharya Award, Sati Radhika Award, and Silpi Sainik Brajanath Sarma Award, respectively.
Moreover, the ceremony recognized 60 esteemed artists with artist's pensions, awarded annual artist honours to 151 regional artists, and provided one-time financial aid to 10 divyang artists and 10 families of deceased artists.