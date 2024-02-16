Silpi Divas in Assam: Significance, History and Celebration of a Cultural Legacy



Silpi Divas, a revered cultural occasion observed in Assam, commemorates the renowned artist Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, affectionately called "Rupkonwar." Held annually on October 17th, this event honours Agarwala's significant impact on Assamese literature, music, and cinema. Born in 1903, Jyoti Prasad Agarwala was a pioneering figure whose diverse talents enriched Assam's cultural heritage. As a poet, playwright, composer, and filmmaker, he left an enduring legacy in Assamese art and culture.

Despite being a Marwari from Rajasthan, Jyoti Prasad Agarwala was deeply rooted in Assamese culture, reflecting his profound connection to the land despite his ancestors' migration to Assam from Rajasthan in 1811. His passion for Assamese culture fueled his creative endeavours, shaping the trajectory of performance art in the region. The music and film industry in Assam owe much of their development to his pioneering spirit and innovative contributions.

Silpi Divas serves as a platform to celebrate his contributions and inspire future generations to embrace and safeguard Assamese cultural traditions. The festivities include cultural programs, musical performances, theatrical shows, and film screenings featuring Agarwala's works.

Additionally, seminars, workshops, and exhibitions are organised to delve into his life and artistic legacy. Through Shilpi Divas, Assam pays homage to one of its most esteemed cultural figures, ensuring that Jyoti Prasad Agarwala's legacy continues to inspire and resonate with people across the state and beyond.