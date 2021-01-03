Sishu Grantha Utsav concludes under the patronage of Adhayan Chakra in Demow

 Top
Under the patronage of Adhayan Chakra, Bokota, the Sishu Grantha Utsav-2020 was held in the auditorium of Mahkhuti Bazaar recently.

A CORRESPONDENT

The programmes held during the four-day Sishu Grantha Utsav included flag hoisting, smriti tarpan, book release, poem recitation workshop, art and craft workshop, interaction with children, guardians and book lovers.

On the last day, a meeting and a prize distribution ceremony were organized and Udit Barua, president of Adhayan Chakra, Bokota presided over the meeting. The winners of various competitions were given prizes.

