Sivasagar Administration Prohibits Use of High Decibel Speakers During Bol Bom

Sivsagar: The Bol Bom festival is undertaken in the holy month of Saun or Sawan in different parts of the state. In a bid to prevent any possible chaotic situation as well as to avoid public annoyance, the district administration of Sivasagar has prohibited the use of loudspeakers beyond a particular capacity.

After receiving reports from various sources, the District Commissioner of Sivasagar, Aditya Vikram Yadav has issued an order to control the chaotic situations created by the devotees of 'Bol Bom' during the festival celebrations. The order addresses the indiscriminate use of high-decibel capacity speaker systems.

Citing the necessity to prevent public annoyance, injury to public health, and to maintain public peace and tranquillity, as well as to avoid disturbances to educational institutions, hospitals, and courts, Aditya Vikram Yadav has exercised his powers under Section 163 of BNSS. He has prohibited the use of speaker systems above 10 dB(A) without prior permission in Sivasagar district.

This order takes immediate effect and will remain in force throughout the Bol Bom festival. It has been passed ex-parte due to the urgent nature of the situation. Violators of this order will be punishable under Section 188 of the IPC.

The Bol Bom takes place every Monday for the duration of the holy month. A large number of devotees take part in events where they draw water from some source and pour the same in a Shiva temple. The devotees often complete the journey on foot and a large number of people engage in chanting religious songs or playing them as the devotees take this journey. But many people also engage in questionable behaviour which creates a chaotic situation amidst the religious environment. Hence the district administration has taken this initiative to curb such incidents.