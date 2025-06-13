Sivasagar, Assam, Experiences Panic After Massive Explosion at ONGC Rig

Locals have been forced to evacuate to safer regions due to the widespread terror and commotion caused by a major explosion at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) rig in the Rudrasagar oilfield of Sivasagar district. The event happened close to Bhutiapara at Rig No. 147 135GR, which is part of ONGC's Rudrasagar field.
According to reports, the explosion happened on an SK Petrochemical-managed rig. There has been a strong, ongoing natural gas leak since the explosion, with the hissing sound of the gas discharge audible up to three or four kilometers distant. The environment is "terrifying," according to locals, with dense gas clouds that are swiftly spreading and posing a major risk to property and human
life.
According to reports, the crisis has not been contained by the ONGC
expert team that was sent in to handle it.
A thunderous roar followed the explosion as gas proceeded to leak out of
control, filling the air and making the situation more dangerous. Authorities have established relief camps for impacted residents and, out
of fear for the worst, have evacuated the entire area. Locals have expressed grave concerns about the lack of state response and medical aid in the current situation brought on by the ONGC rig explosion. One local told reporters that the whole region is covered in gas, which
makes breathing very difficult, particularly during the sweltering summer months.
According to the resident, "ONGC's negligence caused this man-made disaster, which is not a natural disaster." "ONGC was in charge of keeping an eye on their rig operations. Their failure has endangered our lives. Even 24 hours after the explosion, locals say that despite the gravity of the situation, not much assistance has been given. They claim that vital support is still lacking and that no medical teams have been sent to the region. Two woman passed out after breathing in a lot of gas yesterday. Another resident remarked, "We had to take them to the hospital
ourselves; neither the government nor the authorities offered any assistance."
Residents are calling for prompt action and accountability from ONGC and the administration due to growing frustration and anxiety. In spite of their best efforts, the ONGC experts have unable to control the
situation. ONGC and state government firefighting units are still working to put out
the fire and safeguard the area. With the ecosystem already exhibiting symptoms of serious degradation,
there is growing concern that the situation could worsen and turn into a
catastrophe similar to the notorious Baghjan explosion. As efforts to lessen the crisis continue, residents and authorities are still on high alert.