Sivasagar, Assam, Experiences Panic After Massive Explosion at ONGC Rig

According to reports, the crisis has not been contained by the ONGC

expert team that was sent in to handle it.

A thunderous roar followed the explosion as gas proceeded to leak out of

control, filling the air and making the situation more dangerous. Authorities have established relief camps for impacted residents and, out

of fear for the worst, have evacuated the entire area. Locals have expressed grave concerns about the lack of state response and medical aid in the current situation brought on by the ONGC rig explosion. One local told reporters that the whole region is covered in gas, which

makes breathing very difficult, particularly during the sweltering summer months.