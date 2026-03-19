Sivasagar DM Imposes 60-Day Prohibitory Orders Under BNSS Section 163

The District Magistrate of Sivasagar, Mridul Yadav, has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, citing concerns over potential threats to public peace and tranquillity in the district.

The order, issued on March 17, came into effect immediately and will remain in force for 60 days or until further notice.

Also Read: Assam: Prohibitory Orders Imposed In Sivasagar To Maintain Law And Order