Sivasagar DM Imposes 60-Day Prohibitory Orders Under BNSS Section 163

The District Magistrate of Sivasagar, Mridul Yadav, has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, citing concerns over potential threats to public peace and tranquillity in the district.
The order, issued on March 17, came into effect immediately and will remain in force for 60 days or until further notice.
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The administration described the order as a preventive step, issued in view of a prevailing situation deemed capable of leading to a serious breach of law and order in the district.
Given the urgency of the circumstances, the order was issued ex parte — meaning it was passed without hearing the other side — a procedure permitted under the law when immediate action is considered necessary.