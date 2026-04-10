Sivasagar Votes: Akhil Gogoi Confident of Win as Turnout Crosses 84%

Voting in Sivasagar district progressed steadily on Thursday as part of the single-phase Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026, with strong voter turnout recorded across the three constituencies in the district by the time of the latest reports.
A total of 722 candidates are contesting across 126 legislative constituencies statewide.
Raijor Dal president and candidate Akhil Gogoi cast his vote at Lakhimi Nagar ME School in Sivasagar, expressing confidence of winning by a significant margin.
"People have voted for a change in government," Gogoi told the media, urging all eligible voters to participate in the democratic process.
However, Gogoi also raised concerns about reported incidents from the previous night, describing the situation as tense. He said the matter had been brought to the attention of the DGP and the Commissioner, and strongly condemned any attacks on journalists, calling for a peaceful and fair electoral process.
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In the 96-Sibsagar constituency, BJP candidate Kushal Dowari cast his vote early in the morning at Thanuram Gogoi Memorial Higher Secondary School.
A section of enthusiastic young voters was also seen turning out at polling stations in the area, with many citing development as their primary concern.
Samiran Phukan, General Secretary of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), voted at Jayanagar Primary School near Joysagar in Sivasagar and appealed to the public to vote in large numbers for a prosperous Assam.
Phukan expressed concern over reports of electoral violence in the constituency, stressing that violence has no place in a democracy and calling on all parties to maintain restraint.
He also raised the issue of suspected voters from outside the state, questioning their identity and origin, and called for vigilance to protect the integrity of the electoral roll.
Official sources reported the following voter turnout figures at the time of filing:
95-Demow constituency: 82.95%
96-Sibsagar constituency: 82.29%
97-Nazira constituency: 84.79%
The final turnout is expected to rise as votes cast after 5 PM are included in the official count. Results across Assam will be declared on May 4.