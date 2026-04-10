Sivasagar Votes: Akhil Gogoi Confident of Win as Turnout Crosses 84%

Voting in Sivasagar district progressed steadily on Thursday as part of the single-phase Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026, with strong voter turnout recorded across the three constituencies in the district by the time of the latest reports.

A total of 722 candidates are contesting across 126 legislative constituencies statewide.

Raijor Dal president and candidate Akhil Gogoi cast his vote at Lakhimi Nagar ME School in Sivasagar, expressing confidence of winning by a significant margin.

"People have voted for a change in government," Gogoi told the media, urging all eligible voters to participate in the democratic process.

However, Gogoi also raised concerns about reported incidents from the previous night, describing the situation as tense. He said the matter had been brought to the attention of the DGP and the Commissioner, and strongly condemned any attacks on journalists, calling for a peaceful and fair electoral process.

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