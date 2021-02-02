Six Executive Members of Bodoland Territorial Council take oath

Kokrajhar: Six new members took oath as executive members of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on Monday. Of the six members, three are from BTC chief Pramod Boro-led UPPL and the other three are from BJP.

The six new Executive Members are Dr Nilutpal Swargiary, Daobaisa Boro and Rakesh Brahma of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and Dharma Narayan Das, Sanjib Tati, and Rebreba Narzary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

After the swearing-in ceremony, BTC Chief Pramod Boro stated, "In order to fix the wrongs done in the last 17-year rule of BTC, we have to work in an orderly manner. People have many hopes and aspirations so we have to work from the heart. We have to work steadily. We have to be serious about our work. Some permanent long-term plans should be implemented. Money should not be misused."

Speaking about the allotment of portfolios to the new Executive Members, Pramod Boro said, "Irrigation, public health, agriculture departments have not done anything. The EMs will be given work. We have to work as a team. Priority will be given to roads and water resources. An inquiry will be held against the ex-executive members handling the departments for embezzling funds and leaving projects and schemes incomplete".

He also said that financial aid would be given to families of innocent people who were killed on suspicion of witchcraft in the BTR.

Promod Boro took charge as the BTC chief on December 15, 2020 after his party UPPL won 12 seats in the BTC elections held on December 7 and 10 last year.

Bodoland People's Front (BPF), the party who ruled BTC for 17 years, won 17 seats to emerge as the single largest party. BJP got 9 seats and GSP managed to win only 1 seat in the last BTC polls 2020.

UPPL, BJP, GSP joined hands to form the BTC. The Council has a total of 40 seats.

