Sixth Schedule demand echoes as three Rabha organisations hold conferences in Kamrup

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: The demand for constitutional recognition of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution reverberated across the playground of Milaghat Milan Jyoti Youth Club in Bamunigaon Council constituency on Sunday. The venue turned vibrant as the Kamrup District Rabha Students’ Union held its 17th biennial session, the Rabha Mahila Parishad its 13th biennial session, and the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee its 7th triennial session. The two-day annual convention of the Kamrup District's three Rabha organizations concluded on Sunday midnight, carrying forward the message of unity, peace, and harmony among all communities residing in Kamrup district, alongside the demand for Sixth Schedule inclusion.

The final day’s proceedings began with flag hoisting by Kamrup District Rabha Students’ Union President Anand Rabha, Rabha Mahila Parishad President Lalita Rabha, and Sixth Schedule Demand Committee President Vidya Rabha. This was followed by a tribute to martyrs by General Secretary Ashok Nongbak, and floral homage to the portrait of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg by executive member Sumit Rabha. Garlands were also offered to the portrait of Boge Raja Bhuvan Singh Rabha, while a tree plantation drive was undertaken. A colourful procession, marked by dances and songs of various ethnic groups, echoed the demand for Sixth Schedule inclusion. Later, ARSU Vice-President Pradip Rabha inaugurated the open session, highlighting the socio-political struggles of the Rabha community and reiterating the demand for holistic development of all communities within the council area. During the open session, the district students’ union mouthpiece ‘Phiching’ was released by editor Sanjib Kumar Rabha, while the district Mahila Parishad’s ‘Mapaksini’ was unveiled by founder President Lakshi Rabha.

The dais was graced by distinguished guests including Tankeshwar Rabha, Chief Executive Member of the RHAC, Lalita Rabha, President of ARWC, Dashanan Rabha, President of the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee, and Motilal Rabha, President of ARSU. Eminent invitees included Dolly Choudhury, recipient of the NSS President’s Award, Manas Pratim Sharma, and President of South-West Kamrup Students’ Union, among others.

A representative meeting during the convention formed new committees for all three district organizations. Anand Rabha was entrusted as President and Ashok Nongbak as General Secretary of the Students’ Union, Sadhana Rabha as President and Mallika Rabha as Secretary of the Mahila Parishad, and Kalpa Rabha as President with Lakshmikanta Rabha as General Secretary of the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Executive Member Tankeshwar Rabha shed light on the challenges faced by the Rabha community and urged collective efforts to resolve them.

