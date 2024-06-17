Skill training in various courses under Assam Skill Development Mission

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The North East Skill Center (NESC) under the Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM) has brought good news to youths who are interested in establishing themselves in the hospitality sector. According to a press statement, the NESC has offered vocational training in Food and Beverage (120 seats), Housekeeping (80 seats), Retail Service (120 seats), and Beauty Wellness (80 seats) to the youth to engage themselves in the hospitality sector. Out of the total 400 seats, 200 seats are reserved for SC candidates. These reserved seats are sponsored by the PM-AJAY scheme. Candidates should be between 17 years and 25 years of age. A total of 20 candidates will be admitted from Lakhimpur district for reserved seats and 10 candidates from general category. Free training is available for SC candidates. Candidates in the general category are required to pay a minimum fee. Educational qualification of the interested candidate should be Class 12 passed. Interested candidates can visit www.skillmission.assam.gov.in for registration. Candidates in Lakhimpur district can contact the Project Officer (Training) of Assam Skill Development Mission, Lakhimpur District for details on his mobile number is 8638982076. The candidates of the district can also contact the District Employment Officer in this regard.

Such skill courses are also available for the youths who want to pursue a career in the hospitality sector at Tata Strive Center of Excellence located at Sonapur-Tetelia near Guwahati. These short term courses are Food and Beverage, Front Office Associate, Commis Chef, Spa Therapist, House Keeping Operations etc. The minimum qualification for inclusion is Class 10 passed or Class 12 passed depending on the curriculum and the age limit is 18 to 32 years. Training requires a minimum fee.

