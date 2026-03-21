Slender-Billed Vultures Translocated to Boost Conservation Efforts in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Five slender-billed vultures translocated from vulture conservation breeding centre Rani to Biswanath wildlife division's vulture soft release centre at Tewaripal, anti poaching camp under the western range today. The vultures will be released in the wild after a 2-3 months time period which is called the soft release method. It's a collaboration project of Bombay Natural History Society, Kaziranga and Assam forest department.

The billed vulture translocation event was attended and released the vultures inside the aviary jointly by Dr Sonali ghosh, Director of Kaziranga National Park, Ritu Paban Borah, DFO, Biswanath, Dr Vinay Gupta, PCCF ASSAM, Piraisoodan B, Director of Nameri National Park, Praveen Pardeshi, President, BNHS, Kishore Rithe, Director, BNHS, Sachin Ranade, Asst. Director, BNHS, Dr Head of nearby EDCs. 'This event will play a crucial role in stabilising the drastically declining slender billed vulture population' said by Gitartha Borah, Biologist, BNHS.

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