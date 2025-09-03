Slow Start for CAA in Assam: Only 3 Get Citizenship So Far

Guwahati: The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has seen a quiet start in Assam, with only three people granted Indian citizenship so far. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed the numbers on Wednesday.

According to the Chief Minister, Assam has received 12 applications under the CAA. Of these, only three have been approved. The rest are still being processed.

“These are early days,” Sarma said. “We are following a detailed process to make sure every application is verified carefully.”

The applications were submitted after the Union government officially notified the CAA rules in March 2024, allowing eligible people to apply online for Indian citizenship.

The CAA offers a path to citizenship for non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014. It includes people from six communities: Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Parsis, and Buddhists.

In Assam, the law has triggered concerns. Many locals fear that granting citizenship to migrants could affect the state’s culture and demographics. Protests have been held across the state since the law was passed in 2019.

Despite these tensions, CM Sarma said the state is committed to following the law as laid out by the Centre. He clarified that the actual approval of citizenship is done by the Union government, while the state handles local verification of documents.

The small number of approvals shows that the process is moving slowly and cautiously. Assam remains one of the first states to report official CAA application figures.

For now, the future of CAA implementation in the region remains watchful and closely monitored.