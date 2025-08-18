Smart Foundation Academy hosts vibrant celebration on Independence Day

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: In a bid to inculcate patriotism among students and to mark the 79th Independence Day, Smart Foundation Academy, Manja, hosted a vibrant celebration filled with educational and creative competitions. The event brought together students from Nursery to Class V, showcasing their talents while honouring the nation’s rich heritage, a press release stated.

As per the release, the programme began with a heartfelt rendition of the National Anthem, after which each class participated in activities inspired by India’s national symbols with the Nursery class singing Jana Gana Mana (with the National Flag), LKG singing and drawing mango, UKG drawing the flag, Class I drawing lotus (National Flower), Class II drawing Peacock (National Bird), Class III drawing Banyan tree (National Tree), Class IV drawing tiger (National Animal), and Class V drawing Lion Capital (National Emblem). The release further added that the students participated with great enthusiasm, and their creativity reflected deep respect for India’s cultural and natural treasures. Teachers and parents praised the impressive performances, which fostered both patriotism and learning.

