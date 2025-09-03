SMC Steps Up Clean & Safe City Drive; Targets Encroachments And Promotes Organized Trade

Silchar: SMC Commissioner, Srishti Singh IAS stated that reclaiming footpaths is a crucial step in improving both public safety and convenience.

“Encroachment-free roads are essential for a clean and livable city. Our mission is not just to remove obstructions but to instill a sense of civic responsibility among citizens,” said the Municipal Commissioner while overseeing the drive.

Alongside the eviction exercise, the SMC team visited newly incorporated areas such as Rongpur and Kolartal to interact with local business owners and raise awareness about the importance of obtaining a valid Trade License Certificate. The move underscores the administration’s push for legal compliance and structured urban development.

“Trade licenses are more than just a formality ,they offer legal recognition, enhance business credibility, and contribute to maintaining a systematic and well-governed city,”SMC officials explained during their interaction with traders. Business owners were encouraged to come forward and regularize their operations, which will ultimately benefit the entire commercial ecosystem of Silchar.

The Clean & Safe Silchar Mission reflects a larger vision to position the city as a model of sustainable urban management. By saying no to encroachments and embracing lawful business practices, authorities believe Silchar can achieve the twin goals of development and livability, ensuring a vibrant urban future for its residents.