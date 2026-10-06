Smoke and Fire Disrupt Journey of Manas Rhino Express Near Guwahati

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A fire reportedly broke out underneath a coach of the Manas Rhino Express (55801/55802) on Monday, causing concern among passengers and delaying the train for more than an hour. According to information available, smoke was noticed coming from underneath coach number 155426 while the train was travelling from Patiladaha towards Guwahati. Dhanmoni Roy, a security staff member of Gauhati Commerce College, reportedly noticed the smoke at Sorbhog railway station.

Although the train continued its journey, Roy got down at Barpeta Road and found that a fire was still burning underneath the coach. He immediately alerted railway police. The fire was subsequently extinguished, and the train was allowed to proceed after necessary checks.

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